Pakistan receives another 2 million doses of China-made Covid vaccine

Pakistan has received another two million doses of a China-made coronavirus vaccine, as the country hopes to enhance its immunisation drive.
A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6852 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Tuesday.
It is in addition to 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China to Pakistan on Sunday.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the main body to combat the virus, "The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is spearheading the process of purchasing vaccines from the international market under the auspices of the NCOC.
The fresh doses will be sent to various vaccine centres across the country for which arrangements are already in place.
"With the arrival of this consignment, the daily average administering of doses across the country will be enhanced considerably," the NCOC said.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 950,768 after 930 new cases were reported on Wednesday.
With 39 more deaths, the country coronavirus toll rose to 22,073, reported the Ministry of National Health Services.
Pakistani health authorities had launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March.
Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots for people aged 30 or over.
Now vaccines are available for people aged over 18 years.
