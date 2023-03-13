JUST IN
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan hits out at Punjab govt for double standards

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the caretaker govt of Punjab for its double standards, saying it was giving a free hand to his political rivals to hold public rallies

Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Maryam Nawaz

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the caretaker government of Punjab for its "double standards", saying it was giving a "free hand" to his political rivals to hold public rallies while illegally stopping his party from running the election campaigns.

Khan, 70, said the PMLN-led federal coalition, Punjab caretaker setup and the military establishment were trying to delay the elections in Punjab province.

"The cabal of crooks are trying their best to postpone the elections in Punjab scheduled to be held on April 30. They want to arrest me as they have instituted 80 fake cases against me," he said in a media talk on Sunday.

"I wonder how Maryam is getting away for launching a scathing attack on Pakistani judges as she has been a given a license to do so (by the establishment)," he said.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:56 IST


