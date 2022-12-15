JUST IN
US registers 50% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases among children
Business Standard

Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank

State Bank of Pakistan says remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 4.8% in November on a month-on-month basis

Topics
Remittances | Pakistan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Remittance, workers abroad, indians in middle east, west asia
Representative Image

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the country's remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 4.8 per cent in November on a month-on-month basis.

The workers' remittances recorded an inflow of $2.1 billion in November, compared to the previous month's figure of $2.2 billion, and marked a decrease of 14.3 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest data issued by the SBP.

With a cumulative inflow of $12 billion during the July-November period in the fiscal year of 2023, the remittances decreased by 9.6 per cent as compared to the same period last year, the figures showed.

Last month, the remittances mainly came from Saudi Arabia with $498 million, the United Arab Emirates with $377.8 million, Britain with $299.1 million, and the US with $229.4 million, according to the central bank.

Workers' remittances play an important role in Pakistan's economy as they are one of the major sources of foreign exchange.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:38 IST

`
