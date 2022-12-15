Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank

-
ALSO READ
US' return as leading source of Indian remittances mirrors pre-2008 trend
Overseas remittances almost double year on year to $2 billion in April
Indians remitted $6 bn in Q1FY23 under LRS scheme, shows RBI data
State Bank of Pakistan says its forex reserves have fallen by $327 mn
India to receive over record $100 bn in remittances in 2022: World Bank
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the country's remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 4.8 per cent in November on a month-on-month basis.
The workers' remittances recorded an inflow of $2.1 billion in November, compared to the previous month's figure of $2.2 billion, and marked a decrease of 14.3 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest data issued by the SBP.
With a cumulative inflow of $12 billion during the July-November period in the fiscal year of 2023, the remittances decreased by 9.6 per cent as compared to the same period last year, the figures showed.
Last month, the remittances mainly came from Saudi Arabia with $498 million, the United Arab Emirates with $377.8 million, Britain with $299.1 million, and the US with $229.4 million, according to the central bank.
Workers' remittances play an important role in Pakistan's economy as they are one of the major sources of foreign exchange.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU