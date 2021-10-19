Pakistan's rupee drops to record low on reports IMF tranche talks failed

-
ALSO READ
Fitch affirms gas utility GAIL India at BBB-minus with negative outlook
Rupee rises 22 paise to 74.76 against US dollar in early trade
IMF chief says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
-
Pakistan’s rupee hit a record low on Monday of 173.20 in intra-day trading against the dollar before closing at 172.78, below the previous close of 171.18, after reports of a failure of talks with the International Monetary Fund, traders said.
The government's finance ministry on Monday dismissed reports by local media over the weekend that talks from October 4 to 15 for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche were inconclusive.
“Negotiations between Pakistan and IMF are moving forward positively. No timeframe was set at any stage for the conclusion of the talks,” the finance ministry said. In June, a similar round of talks between the two sides had failed.
Last month, Fitch Ratings revised down its forecasts for the Pakistani rupee for both this year and next due to a variety of factors, including an increased flow of US dollars into neighbouring Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU