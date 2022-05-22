Tourist plane crashes in France's Les Adrets town, 5 bodies recovered

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
US investigators head to China to probe plane crash that killed 132 people
US investigators fly to China to aid in Boeing plane crash probe
Tourist activity slowly picking up in Nepal as Covid restrictions are eased
China done with most airline crash search, working on preliminary report
-
A tourist plane crashed near the town of Les Adrets in southeast France, officials said.
Five dead bodies, including a child, were discovered at the site of the crash on Saturday afternoon, French news channel BFMTV reported.
Local media reported that four people were of the same family, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to BFMTV, eyewitnesses to the crash tipped off local authorities, and nearly 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to douse the fire.
The plane, which belonged to an aero club, was conducting its first flight. It took off from Versoud airdrome near the city of Grenoble, BFMTV reported.
An investigation has been underway, according to local officials.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU