Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit US next week

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion: Bhutto
Long march on Islamabad would oust 'incompetent' govt: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pak PM's post
Pakistan: Ahead of no-trust motion, Opposition gives Imran 24 hrs to quit
Once great Kaptaan will go down like a rat on a sinking ship: Bilawal
-
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on an official two-day visit to the United States from next week.
The Foreign Office spokesperson of Pakistan, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, announced during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, local media reported.
According to the spokesperson, Bhutto Zardari will be holding meetings with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State accompanied by other US officials, reported Ary News. This meeting would mark Bhutto Zardari's first visit to the US as Foreign Minister, upon the invitation of Blinken.
Reportedly, Blinken has also asked the Pakistan Foreign Minister to participate in the "Global Food Security" meeting which will be held on May 18, reported Ary News.
Further, the report said that Minister of State on Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar is likely to accompany Bhutto Zardari as a part of his delegation.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Bhutto Zardari. The phone call to the Pakistan Foreign Minister was the first contact between the foreign ministers of the two countries in quite a while. Further, upon being elected as the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to thank Bliken for his warm felicitations on his assumption of office.
Meanwhile, marking the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations, the US Secretary of State, during his talks with Bhutto Zardari, expressed the desire to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. They even discussed the promotion of peace, development and security, reported Ary News.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU