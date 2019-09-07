Palm reverses gains, falls for third day on weak demand sentiment

JUST IN
Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains to close lower on Friday, charting a third straight day of losses on weaker demand outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,126 ringgit ($519.93) a tonne at the end of the trading day.

"Fundamentally the market is still bearish. We can't see where demand will come from," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Malaysian palm oil exports fell 14.5-15.3 percent for the full month of February, according to cargo surveyors.

A Reuters poll forecasts Malaysian February end-stocks to slide 1.7 percent to 2.95 million tonnes from the previous month, while production is expected to drop 8 percent to 1.6 million tonnes.

Exports are expected to drop 14 percent from January to 1.44 million ringgit.

Official data from industry regulator - Malaysian Palm Oil Board - is scheduled for release on Monday after 0430 GMT.

In other related oils, the Chicago May soybean oil contract was last down 0.3 percent.

The May soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange declined 0.7 percent and the Dalian May palm oil contract dipped 0.4 percent.

Palm oil prices are affected by movements in soyoil, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.
