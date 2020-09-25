Paris: 4 wounded in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

-
ALSO READ
French paper Charlie Hebdo, attacked in 2015, reprints Muhammad caricatures
Charlie Hebdo: 13 men and 1 woman go on trial over Paris massacre
Covid-19: France starts testing travellers from 16 nations for virus
French troops kill head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in Mali
Indian technicians, pilots capable of using Rafale at their best: France
-
Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run.
Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.
A police official said officers are actively hunting for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU