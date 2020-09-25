North Korea's Kim Jong-un apologises over shooting South Korean official

says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a official.

South Korea's presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to It cited Kim as calling the incident unexpected and unfortunate. It's extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue.

On Thursday, South Korea accused of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.

South Korean officials condemned for what they called an atrocious act and pressed it punish those responsible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)