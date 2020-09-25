North Korea's Kim Jong-un apologises over shooting South Korean official

-
ALSO READ
Heir unapparent: If North Korea faces succession, who might replace Kim?
N Korea leader Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance in nearly 3 weeks
South Korea says North Korea killed its citizen, strongly condemns action
South Korea says no suspicious activities detected on North Korean side yet
Without change in US' stance, another summit unnecessary: Kim Jong's sister
-
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official.
South Korea's presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as calling the incident unexpected and unfortunate. It's extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue.
On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.
South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an atrocious act and pressed it punish those responsible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU