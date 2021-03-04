Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

-
ALSO READ
Tsunami watch for New Zealand, Fiji after massive undersea earthquake
Earthquake of 6.7-magnitude strikes Indonesia; no tsunami trigered
6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
7.5 magnitude earthquake in Alaska triggers Tsunami, tidal wave alerts
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert
-
A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealands North Island on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning, and authorities advised people in coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.
Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
"Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can," the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.
There was no immediate report of damages.
New Zealand government's seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles).
More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 people describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme". Most others described it as light.
The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU