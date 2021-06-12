Pentagon announces $150mn in security assistance package for Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
US security assistance to Pakistan remains suspended, says Pentagon
Ukraine gets first vaccine shipment from India as hospitals struggle
Prez Joe Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House this summer
Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy
NATO chief says security situation in Afghanistan remains challenging
-
The Pentagon has announced $150 million of security assistance package for Ukraine to enhance its defense capability.
The US will provide Ukraine with counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment, and training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, according to a Pentagon statement, Xinhua reported.
The statement said that the package represents the remaining funds appropriated by Congress for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in Fiscal Year 2021, which ends on September 30.
The US had provided $125 million of security assistance to Ukraine this March.
The package "is made possible by the Defense Department, in coordination with the Department of State, certifying that Ukraine has made sufficient progress on defense reforms this year," it added.
The Pentagon said the US had provided over $2.5 billion in security aid to Ukraine since 2014. Crimea was incorporated into Russia in March 2014, following a popular referendum, which Ukraine and the West never recognized.
US President Joe Biden on Monday reaffirmed his support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an effort to reassure Kiev ahead of the US-Russia summit scheduled on June 16 in Geneva.
The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which began in April 2014, has claimed some 14,000 lives and left as many as 40,000 wounded. Kiev has repeatedly blamed Moscow for inciting the conflict. Russia, however, has denied the charges, saying the accusations are groundless.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU