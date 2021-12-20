Philippines: At least 50 still missing after Typhoon Rai, death toll at 169

-
ALSO READ
Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
49 flights cancelled in Japan over typhoon Chanthu: Reports
Typhoon Nepartak turns northward and makes landfall in Japan: Report
Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa
Japan orders evacuation of 300,000 people over Lupit typhoon
-
The total death toll from Typhoon Rai (also known as Odette), which made landfall in the Philippines last week, has gone up to 169, while at least 50 people remain missing, Philippine media report.
Most of the fatalities have been reported in the Central Visayas region (129 dead), followed by Western Visayas with 22 deaths, The Manila Bulletin said on Sunday, citing Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Rhoderick Augustus Alba.
According to the newspaper, typhoon-related deaths have also been reported in the Philippine regions of Caraga (10), Northern Mindanao (7) and Zamboanga (1). At least 50 people are still missing.
More than 180,800 people remain displaced and power outages have been reported in over 3,000 different areas in the Philippines.
According to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 332,000 people had to be evacuated after Rai hit the Philippines on December 16. NDRRMC has reported 31 fatalities but only four of them were confirmed to be typhoon-related.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU