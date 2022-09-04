Pilot who threatened to crash plane into Walmart store in US city charged

-
ALSO READ
Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs as weak demand, bloated inventory weigh
Pilot threatens to crash plane into a Walmart store in US city, says Police
Terror plot foiled as security forces destroy IED in J&K's Rajouri
Some suppliers working with retailer to cut prices amid inflation: Walmart
US sues Walmart for facilitating money transfer scams worth $197 mn
-
A man, who circled a stolen plane over the US city of Tupelo for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store, has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats, police said on Saturday.
The Tupelo Police Department said it was notified around 5 am on Saturday that a pilot flying a "King Air type" airplane - a small utility plane - was considering crashing into a Walmart located on West Main street.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the plane had landed in a field in Ashland, roughly 60 miles northeast of Tupelo in the US state of Mississippi.
The man landed the plane safely after talks with the police.
Mississippi Governor Reeves announced on Twitter that the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.
The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism, Reeves said in a tweet.
The pilot, identified as Cory Patterson was taken into police custody, authorities said.
Patterson did not have a pilot's license, Tupelo police Chief John Quaka said during a news conference, adding the stolen plane was a Beechcraft King Air 90.
Patterson has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats, WAPT, a television station in Jackson quoted Quaka as saying.
Additional charges are possible under a federal investigation.
"The pilot did not have the experience to land the aircraft," the police chief said.
According to Quaka, Patterson was a lineman of Tupelo aviation for 10 years fuelling tanks of planes and had some flight experience. Officers brought in a pilot to communicate with Patterson on how to land the aircraft at the Tupelo airport.
At around 9:30 am Patterson posted a message on Facebook "and in essence, it said goodbye," according to Quaka.
"I believe that after the initial threat, he did not want to hurt himself or anyone else. And I believe that we had what you would think would be the best case scenario," Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said at the news conference.
The nine-seater airplane started circling over Tupelo when the pilot made contact with 911, issuing the threat, according to CNN.
It was airborne for more than five hours, which police described as a dangerous situation.
The Walmart and another nearby store were earlier evacuated, while citizens were asked to avoid the area.
An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky for several hours and following a looping path.
Details of the conversation between the pilot and police, while he was in the air, were not immediately made public.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU