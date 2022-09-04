Ukraine's nuclear plant cut from main power line again: Officials

-
ALSO READ
Russia War: Fighting stops in Ukraine's power plant, radiation level normal
At UNSC, India voices concern over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
IAEA to keep experts permanently at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
India expresses concern over shelling near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
-
Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again went off in the early hours of the day amid the shelling that destroyed a key power line.
These claims came a day after a team of inspections from the UN nuclear agency arrived at the plant to inspect for damage, Al Jazeera reported citing local Russian-backed authorities.
However, earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said that the power plant is working properly despite the shelling by Ukrainian troops and there was no critical damage.
Late on Friday night, Rogov said on Telegram that the ZNPP had been shelled by Ukrainian troops and that a power line was damaged. One of the shells landed between the second and third power units and the nuclear power plant was switched to power supply for its own needs, Rogov specified.
"The nuclear power plant continues to operate in the usual mode. Two power units - the fifth and sixth - continue to operate and supply voltage to the grid of 540 and 530 megawatts, respectively," Rogov told Sputnik.
He added that there was no critical damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a result of the Ukrainian troops' Friday night shelling.
On August 31, the fourteen-membered team of the IAEA arrived in Ukraine.
During their visit, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that the physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in south-eastern Ukraine has been "violated".
"I worry, and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable. It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant have been violated several times by chance [and] by deliberation," Grossi told reporters after his visit to the plant.
"Wherever you stand, whatever you think about this war. This is something that cannot happen and this is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms and the presence," he said as quoted by CNN.
Grossi's remarks come as Ukraine accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the IAEA visit to the nuclear plant by shelling in the city of Enerhodar near the facility early Thursday.
He also said that the United Nations' nuclear watchdog is "not going anywhere" and will have a "continued presence" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
"We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there at the plant and it's not moving. It's going to stay there. We're going to have a continued presence there at the plant," Grossi said while speaking to reporters following a visit to the plant.
During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident while Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the shelling incidents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU