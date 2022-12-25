JUST IN
Pakistan: Imran claims General Bajwa 'made a deal' with Asif Ali Zardari
Nepal's govt formation likely to be delayed as parties fail to end impasse
Sitiveni Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
China blasts annual US defence spending bill while Taiwan welcomes it
China blasts US defence bill for hyping it up as threat, Taiwan welcomes it
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Donald Trump, allies
Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed as Fiji prime minister after close election
Trump should never hold public office again: Jan 6 Capitol attack panel
US Congress approves new election rules in response to Jan 6 Capitol attack
Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Evil forces hatching conspiracies against Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nepali ruling party discusses PM candidate as new govt deadline looms

The Nepali-Congress-led ruling coalition has intensified its negotiations to choose its prime ministerial candidate, as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari comes closer

Topics
Bidya Devi Bhandari | Nepal | Elections

ANI  Asia 

Nepal, Nepal flag
File Image of Nepal's Flag | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Nepali-Congress-led ruling coalition has intensified its negotiations to choose its prime ministerial candidate, as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari comes closer, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) has also been making overtures to the coalition members including the Congress and the CPN (Maoist Centre), coalition leaders are under pressure to strike a power-sharing deal among themselves.

Earlier, on Friday, Nepal's caretaker Prime minister Sher Shah Deuba held a meeting with Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal where they agreed to lead the post-election government by turns, each wanting to be prime minister in the first half of the five-year term.

"They plan to meet again tomorrow," according to Bhanu Deuba, an aide to the prime minister, according to The Kathmandu Post.

On Wednesday, Deuba became the parliamentary party leader of the party after he defeated the party General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa in the election conducted.

Deuba received 64 votes to secure victory while the party's general secretary Gagan Thapa was able to garner 25 votes, The Kathmandu Post reported.

With the win, Deuba will be the Nepali Congress' candidate for the post of prime minister in the new government, as per the daily. Voting for Nepali Congress party parliamentary leader election was held with a 100 per cent turnover.

The 89 lawmakers of the Nepali Congress elected to the House of Representatives voted in the election to choose the party's parliamentary party leader.

Sher Bahadur Deuba and Gagan Thapa had filed their candidacy for the post after the race for the formation of the government started following the general election held on November 20.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called on House members to form the government by December 25.

The Nepali Congress held elections to choose its parliamentary leader before the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members.

Other Opposition parties in Nepal have all elected their Parliamentary Party leader unanimously. The opposition CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) and the CPN-Maoist Center parliamentary leaders have been selected unchallenged.

The CPN-UML which broke into two factions a year and a half before the general election already presented the Party chairman and erstwhile Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as its parliamentary party leader. Meanwhile, CPN-Maoist Center has chosen Pushpa Kamal Dahal as an unopposed or unchallenged party leader.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bidya Devi Bhandari

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 08:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.