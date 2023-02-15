JUST IN
All packaged items become expensive in Pakistan after GST hike: Report
Business Standard

PM Modi speaks to Spanish counterpart about strengthening countries ties

Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez tweeted that he reiterated Spain's support for India's presidency of G20

Topics
Spain | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties between their countries.

Sanchez tweeted that he reiterated Spain's support for India's presidency of G20.

Modi responded, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency."

The Spanish leader said they had a fruitful conversation.

He added, "I have reiterated Spain's support for the Indian G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:04 IST

