PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border, Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

Nivedita Mookerji  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. FILE PHOTO

President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in the US.

Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-Covid world. The prime minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the Covid-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation.

President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Prime Minister Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship.
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 21:27 IST

