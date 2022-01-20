Polish FM tests positive for Covid, cancels visit to Spain, Malta

-
ALSO READ
European Union launches legal action against Poland over court rulings
Social media has helped gen Z athletes find their 'authentic voice'
Should Twitter's new privacy update worry you?
Amid Covid surge, political parties turn to digital mode for Assembly polls
Transparency on algorithms right way to establish trust with users: Koo CEO
-
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau cancelled his visits to Spain and Malta, as he contracted COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.
"Due to receiving a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, Minister of Foreign Affairs @RauZbigniew has cancelled his visits to Spain and Malta," Jasina wrote on Twitter.
"Minister Rau will be fulfilling his duties in accordance with procedures for this type of situation," the spokesman said.
Jasina said Rau had received three vaccine shots and felt well.
According to official statistics, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of relevant deaths in Poland has exceeded 100,000. The total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 4.2 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU