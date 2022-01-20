Polish FM tests positive for Covid, cancels visit to Spain, Malta

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau cancelled his visits to and Malta, as he contracted COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

"Due to receiving a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, Minister of Foreign Affairs @RauZbigniew has cancelled his visits to and Malta," Jasina wrote on Twitter.

"Minister Rau will be fulfilling his duties in accordance with procedures for this type of situation," the spokesman said.

Jasina said Rau had received three vaccine shots and felt well.

According to official statistics, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of relevant deaths in has exceeded 100,000. The total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 4.2 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)