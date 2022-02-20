Pope Francis hails health care workers as heroes for Covid service

-
ALSO READ
Pope Francis denounces fake news about Covid-19, vaccines, urges truth
Pope Francis expresses great worry on situation in Afghanistan
PM Modi will meet Pope Francis on October 30, says Church
'World is a family': RSS welcomes PM Modi's meeting with Pope Francis
President Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo
-
Pope Francis on Sunday hailed health care workers as heroes for their service every day, not just during the pandemic, asking the public in St. Peter's Square to join with him in public applause.
Francis clapped his hands in what he said was a great thank you for health workers, including volunteers, who care for the sick. Italy was marking Sunday as a national day to pay tribute to health care workers.
The national professional association of doctors counts 370 physicians who have died of COVID-19 in Italy.
"We must recall the many doctors, nurses, volunteers, who are close to the sick, treat them, make them feel better, help them,'' Francis said in his weekly appearance from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.
No one saves themselves, Francis said. "In illness we need someone who saves us, who helps us.''
He hailed the heroic health care personnel, who made plain this heroism in COVID times, but the heroism remains every day.
"For our doctors, nurses, volunteers, applause and a great thank you,'' Francis said. He then started clapping and hundreds of people in the square below did, too.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU