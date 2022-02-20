Indian embassy in Ukraine advises Indians to leave if stay not essential

-
In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked Indian nationals to leave the eastern European nation temporarily if their stay is not essential.
The advisory came following rising tensions between the NATO countries and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the embassy said.
It said available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an "orderly and timely departure" from Ukraine.
"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow E embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the embassy said.
According to an official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country.
The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.
The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
