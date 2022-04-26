Portugal foreign minister's India visit renews chances to expand ties: MEA

-
Portugal Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho's visit to India is an opportunity for the two countries to expand their bilateral ties, External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Glad to welcome FM (Foreign Minister) @JoaoCravinho (Joao Cravinho) of Portugal to India. The visit is a renewed opportunity to expand our ties."
Cravinho is in the national capital to attend a conclave on geopolitics and geoeconomics. Foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland and Slovenia are participating in the event, according to the MEA.
Earlier in the day, Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn and Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in New Delhi to attend the conclave.
"Warm welcome to FM Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg @MFA_Lu. The visit will further deepen our bilateral cooperation," MEA tweeted.
Bagchi said that it will be the first visit of Landsbergis to India.
MEA Spokesperson said that Lithuania is an important partner in the Baltics. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are called the Baltic countries.
