Row erupts in Pakistan over PM Shehbaz Sharif's 1st foreign visit to Saudi

Ahead of Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia, the newly-elected Prime Minister has been caught in the controversy over his plans to travel privately along with a large entourage.

is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of in the next few days. Dozens of officials and political leaders will accompany the Prime Minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom.

After Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) raised questions about this visit, Pakistan Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb responded on Monday, saying would travel to at his own expenses.

She slammed PTI leaders for spreading "lies" about the trip set to take place later this week. "Contrary to lies being propagated by PTI, Prime Minister will be travelling to later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense," Marriyum said on Twitter.

"Even during his 10 years as CM Punjab during 2008-18, he always travelled commercially and at his own expense," she added.

Earlier on Monday, the newly-elected Pak PM presided over a meeting here to review preparations for his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, he said that Pakistan valued its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and it was looking forward to enhancing the same in future.

According to The News International, he directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pak-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties.

