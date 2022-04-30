Portugal registers 2.6 % GDP growth in Q1 amid rise in private consumption

-
ALSO READ
FY22 GDP estimates: Some surprises in the internals
FY22 GDP estimates: Economic growth weighed down by mfg, construction
India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q3, estimated to rise 8.9% in FY22
IMF cuts India's GDP forecast for FY22 to 9% from 9.5%
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
-
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Portugal grew by 2.6 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the best performance among the 11 European Union (EU) countries, according to official figures.
The GDP also grew by 11.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the country's national institute of statistics (INE) as saying.
INE said that private consumption was the main factor in giving an unexpected boost to GDP in Q1.
"Meanwhile, the contribution of net external demand remained slightly positive," said INE, adding that this can be explained by the gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions.
Finance Minister Fernando Medina said in Parliament that the country is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, with "impressive growth".
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU