Powerful 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A powerful 7.3 magnitude shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern on Wednesday evening, triggering a advisory.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea.

The region is part of northern that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

