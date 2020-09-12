Powerful earthquake of 6.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued

An measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Miyagi prefecture on Saturday, officials said, adding that no was issued.

The temblor occurred at around 11.44 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre recorded at a latitude of 38.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

There has been no immediate information on damages or injuries.

