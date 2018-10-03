Did you know? Predicting airplane fares is a cool $750-million business!

-
Trying to predict the price of plane tickets has become something of a parlor game for companies looking to stand out in the online travel business. Microsoft Corp gave it a shot with Bing Travel before abandoning the feature several years ago. Kayak offers its own buying advice tool, with a warning that draws comparisons to the reliability of a weather forecast.
Today’s emerging contestant in airfare prognostication is Hopper. The travel-booking startup said its predictions are 95 per cent accurate. Travelers — and investors — are buying in. A new investment values the business at about $750 million, said a person familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be identified because the terms are private.
Hopper said the new round of funding totaled $100 million and was led by the venture capital arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. It puts the startup in a small club of travel apps, which also includes Hotel Tonight , that have raised significant venture capital instead of selling themselves to one of the industry’s giants: Booking Holdings , Expedia Group or Ctrip.com International.
Frederic Lalonde, a former vice-president at Expedia, left the company in 2006 and started Hopper the next year. The Montreal-based venture became a star of Canada’s technology scene and earned backing from local VCs, pension funds and the state-owned development bank BDC. Hopper has raised $184 million since its founding more than a decade ago.
Hopper looks at millions of historical flight prices to estimate how costs will change for certain destinations over time. Using that info, it tells customers exactly when to book to ensure they get the best deal.
The service is only available as a mobile app, a major departure for an industry that still gets the majority of travel-booking revenue from people on computers.
