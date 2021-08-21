JUST IN
India-US ties more critical now in combating terrorism: Congressman Khanna

The strategic partnership between India and the United States is more critical than ever in containing the Taliban and preventing terrorism, an influential American lawmaker said Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The strategic partnership between India and the United States is more critical than ever in containing the Taliban and preventing terrorism, an influential American lawmaker said Friday.

"The US-India strategic partnership is now even more critical in containing the Taliban and preventing terrorism," Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said in a tweet.

Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the House of Representatives, is Democratic Vice Chair of the Indian American Congressional Caucus in the House.

Khanna said he will be working with the leadership of the India Caucus to strengthen the India-US partnership on national security.

First Published: Sat, August 21 2021. 08:28 IST

