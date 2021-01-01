President-elect Biden calls for Americans to unite, heal, rebuild in 2021

President-elect shared a New Year's Eve message on Thursday calling for the nation to "unite, heal and rebuild in 2021."

"The challenges we face as a nation will not disappear overnight, but as we look forward to the start of a new year, I'm filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come," he wrote.

He added, "After a year of pain and loss, let unite, heal, and rebuild in 2021."

The President-elect's tweet comes as the United States -- which has been the worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic -- tries to turn the corner as it has more than 19 million cases and more than 344,000 people have succumbed to the virus across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The has also seen months of social unrest this year as protests erupted over the deaths of Black Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

"The president-elect's message of unity has been consistent throughout most of 2020. During the Democratic primary earlier this year... He maintained that he could make deals to get things done for the American people and serve as a uniting force in a country that appears to be politically divided," The Hill reported.

Shortly after his win in the 2020 presidential election, Biden immediately called for Americans to come together.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said in November. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal.

