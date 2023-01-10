JUST IN
ECB sees very strong wage growth in coming quarters as more hikes planned
China, Pfizer hit deadlock over Paxlovid's price amid Covid-19 surge
Cargo ship that went aground in Suez Canal refloated, say officials
Defunct US satellite could possibly fall on Korean Peninsula, its vicinity
India, Bangladesh unlikely to cut subsidy bill as elections near: Moody's
Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan
Democratic traditions must be respected: PM Modi on Brazil protests
Taiwan passes 'Chips Act', offers tax credits to local chipmakers
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh becomes first female Sikh judge in US
Melting glaciers of Tibet may impact regional security in S Asia: Report
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
US redux in Brazil: Far-right rioters storm Congress, president palace, SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

President Joe Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue hots up

The visit seemed designed to showcase a smooth operation to process legal migrants

Topics
US | Joe Biden | US mexico

Reuters 

US President Joe Biden with border patrol officers as he walks along the border fence during his visit to the US-Mexico border to assess border enforcement operations, in El Paso, Texas Photo:Reuters
US President Joe Biden with border patrol officers as he walks along the border fence during his visit to the US-Mexico border to assess border enforcement operations, in El Paso, Texas Photo:Reuters

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the US-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

At his first stop, the president observed as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband. Next, he traveled to a dusty street with abandoned buildings and walked along a metal border fence that separated the US city from Ciudad Juarez.

His last stop was the El Paso County Migrant Services Center — but there were no migrants in sight. As he learned about the services offered there, he asked an aid worker, “If I could wave the wand, what should I do?” Biden's nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen lined up on the Ciudad Juárez side.

The visit seemed designed to showcase a smooth operation to process legal migrants, weed out smuggled contraband and humanely treat those who have entered illegally, creating a counter-narrative to Republicans’ claims of a crisis situation equivalent to an open border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.