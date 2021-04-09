President Putin supports building good ties with US, says Dmitry Peskov

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin prefers to establish good relations with the United States despite Washington's "aggressive policy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"In general, despite Washington's harsh and hostile statements, President Putin remains a strong advocate of building good relations with the United States, at least in those fields that are beneficial to us," Peskov told a daily briefing on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
He noted that Washington's unpredictable and unfriendly policy requires Russia to stand prepared for any scenario, including an expulsion of diplomats and new sanctions.
"We have never posed a threat to anyone. However, of course, we will never allow anyone, including the United States, to threaten us, dictate its terms and infringe on our interests," he said.
Commenting on the prospects for US-Russia cooperation in the fields of culture and science, Peskov expressed regret that the United States is attempting to "artificially hinder" contacts between the two countries.
--IANS
int/
