Primary goal of educational reforms to create good citizens: Sri Lanka prez

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that the primary goal of educational reforms should be to create good citizens, who would be able to contribute to the economy of the island country.
The President made these remarks while speaking on prioritizing the educational sector in Sri Lanka, reported Colombo Page.
In-depth discussions regarding the National Education Reform Process were held during the meeting where Sri Lankan Education Minister, Susil Premajayantha expressed his views that a new reform policy is expected to be implemented whose objective would be of directing a child leaving school to join the future without wasting time.
Further, the Director-General of the National Education Institute spoke that the implementation of the educational reform will provide an opportunity for the students to showcase their talents and potential. They will not be restricted to the constraints of receiving education from only the contents of a book.
President Gotabaya also highlighted the need to develop a curriculum that would enable the students to study IT subjects, regardless of the subject they have chosen, reported Colombo Page. Issues pertaining to school development, and teacher training were also addressed in the meeting.
Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Education M.N. Ranasinghe, and Chief of Staff Anura Dissanayake attended the meetings well.
Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke on a complete regime change through a new approach to education. He added that youngsters in the country should have full financial support for their educational ventures. Accompanied by the systematic change, the political sphere must witness changes as well
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests leading to the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister.
