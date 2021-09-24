Prime Minister Modi to address Global Citizen Live event on Saturday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at "Global Citizen Live" on Saturday evening, his office has said.
The Prime Minister's Office noted that Global Citizen is a advocacy organisation that is working to end extreme poverty.
It will be a 24-hour event and held across Saturday and Sunday, and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul, the PMO said, adding that the event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.
Modi had left India on a four-day visit to the US on September 22.
