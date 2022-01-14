Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages: Buckingham Palace

The has announced that Duke of York Prince Andrew's "military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen"

In a brief statement issued on Thursday, the Palace said that the 61-year-old Prince Andrew "will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen", reports xinhua news agency

The announcement came as Prince Andrew faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.

The Duke of York held several honorary military titles following a 22-year service in the Royal Navy, Sky News reported.

Andrew is the third child and second son of and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

