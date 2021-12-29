Accuser cannot sue Prince Andrew of sexual abuse as she isn't in US

-
ALSO READ
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as her defense team rests case
Billionaire Bill Gates regrets meeting Jeffrey Epstein: report
ICC T20 WC, NZ vs SCO highlights: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs
ICC T20 WC, AFG vs SCO Highlights: Afghanistan wins by 130 runs
IPL founder Lalit Modi faces $7-mn High Court case in UK: Report
-
A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
Attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner wrote that they recently discovered Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the last 19 years and cannot claim she's a resident of Colorado, where she hasn't lived since at least 2019.
In an August lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claimed that the prince abused her on multiple occasions in 2001.
The prince's lawyers in October asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to throw out the lawsuit, saying the prince never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and they believed she sued Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. The lawyers acknowledged that Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Last month, Kaplan said a trial in Giuffre's lawsuit against the prince could occur between September and December 2022.
But the prince's lawyers say the new information about Giuffre's residence should result in the suspension of any further progress in the lawsuit toward trial, which would include depositions of Andrew and Giuffre, until the issue is settled as to whether her foreign residence disqualifies her from suing Andrew in the U.S.
They asked the judge to order Giuffre to respond to written legal requests about her residency and submit to a two-hour deposition on the issue.
An attorney for Giuffre, Sigrid McCawley, called the request to toss out the case just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.
The prince's attorneys wrote that Giuffre has an Australian driver's license and was living in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.
Even if Ms. Giuffre's Australian domicile could not be established as early as October 2015, there can be no real dispute that she was permanently living there with an intent to remain there as of 2019 still two years before she filed this action against Prince Andrew, the lawyers wrote.
They said the timing of Giuffre's registration to vote in Colorado prior to filing the lawsuit against the prince was suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU