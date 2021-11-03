ICC T20 WC, NZ vs SCO playing 11, live toss time, New Zealand semis chances

A ruthless New Zealand will be eyeing to strengthen their semifinal chances with a solid knockout punch on an already struggling in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium today.

New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on.

New Zealand vs playing 11



New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne,

playing 11 (probables): Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Know about New Zealand vs Scotland live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the NZ vs SCO T20 match be played?



The NZ vs SCO match is scheduled to take place on November 3, Wednesday.

Where will NZ vs SCO T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the New Zealand vs Scotland T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Scotland and New Zealand?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between Scotland and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the NZ vs SCO T20 WC match live toss take place?



The NZ vs SCO live toss between and Kyle Coetzer will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the NZ vs SCO T20 WC match live in India?



The NZ vs SCO will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the NZ vs SCO match in India?



The live streaming of NZ vs SCO match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Kyle Coetzer



