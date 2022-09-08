Prosecutors in Salman Rushdie attack case want more time to review evidence

-
ALSO READ
No place for violence, hate: Kamala Harris condemns attack on Rushdie
Rushdie pulling through; his feisty, defiant humour intact: Son, ex-wife
Rushdie attack: Cost of prizing religious identity over defence of liberty
Rushdie's son says author off ventilator, retains 'feisty sense of humour'
Imran Khan claims his remarks on Rushdie's stabbing taken out of context
-
The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors need more time to review it, the chief prosecutor said on Wednesday.
District Attorney Jason Schmidt of Chautauqua County in western New York said his office is reviewing about 30,000 files, without providing details. He asked for more time to comply with a legal requirement to turn over evidence to suspect Hadi Matar's attorney, the Observer of Dunkirk reported.
Matar's lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, questioned the need for delay.
Just because there may be volumes of discovery out there, that doesn't change the fact that that's their job, Barone said after the hearing. They better get to it and we're entitled to it.
Prosecutors say Matar, 24, stabbed Rushdie in the neck, stomach, chest, hand and right eye at a literary event in western New York, before onlookers intervened. Rushdie had been sitting in a chair onstage at the Chautauqua Institution waiting to be introduced for an Aug. 12 discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression.
The author was recovering in a Pennsylvania hospital in the days after the attack. A Rushdie family lawyer did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking an update on his condition.
Henry Reese, the cofounder of Pittsburgh's City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruises and other minor injuries.
Matar, who has been held without bail since his arrest, arrived at Chautauqua County Court in a black-and-white striped jail jumpsuit, wearing shackles and a white medical face mask.
The judge reserved decision on whether to grant prosecutors more time to share evidence, and ordered the sides to return Sept. 13.
Matar, who lived with his mother in Fairview, New Jersey, is charged with attempted murder and assault. He has pleaded not guilty. Schmidt, the district attorney, did not rule out additional charges Wednesday, pending the continuing investigation.
In a jailhouse interview with The New York Post after his arrest, Matar spoke about disliking Rushdie and praised Iran's late supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Khomeini issued an edict in 1989 demanding Rushdie's death over his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.
Rushdie spent years in hiding but had travelled freely over the past two decades.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU