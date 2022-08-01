Putin's ex-adviser in European hospital for neuro disorder: Report

-
ALSO READ
Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war against Ukraine
Australian researchers discover clues to severe cases of Covid-19 in kids
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the condition affecting Justin Bieber?
Ukraine invasion puts Russia's sports status at risk, explains Edwin Moses
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
-
Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital on Sunday for a neurological disorder.
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said on Telegram that she had spoken with his wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say which clinic he was in.
Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. Sobchak said Chubais' condition was unstable, but she quoted him as saying it was moderate, stable.
Although Chubais did not state his reason for resigning in March, it was presumed to be because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.
His was the highest-level of a series of official resignations. Chubais had most recently been Putin's envoy to international organisations on sustainable development. He is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw privatisation efforts under Boris Yeltsin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU