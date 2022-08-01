Taliban must respect human rights to gain international acceptance: US

The head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary on Sunday said that the will continue to hold the accountable for the commitments they made so that does not become a safe haven for terrorists, including the Khorasan branch of and .

"Over the past year in Doha, we have pursued dialogue with the to address critical issues; we have provided extensive consular services to US Citizens, LPRs, & engaged with the Afghan people. I am glad that we have been able to help many Afghans inside the country and abroad over the past year, but I am humbled by the array of challenges we are still facing in Afghanistan," McCary tweeted.

He expressed disappointment over the Taliban's continuing refusal to allow girls access to secondary schools and by credible reports of abuses, including the deterioration of media freedoms and unacceptable restrictions on the rights of women.

"If the hope to gain the acceptance of the community, they must listen to & honour the views of all Afghan people & respect human rights," McCary said adding, "I appreciate the extraordinary support of partners & likeminded community," and that together they have sent this clear message to Taliban.

The have also coordinated humanitarian assistance with the UN and partners, McCary said, "The remains the largest donor to international relief efforts in Afghanistan; we have provided more than USD 775 million in humanitarian assistance since August 15, 2021."

"We continue to work closely with partners to help stabilize the Afghan economy. The US Department of Treasury has issued multiple general licenses to facilitate the flow of economic activity and vital assistance to the Afghan people."

This week, McCary is completing his assignment as the Charge d' Affaires at the US Mission to Afghanistan, operating from Doha since August '21.

"We are grateful for the gracious support of the State of Qatar, our strategic partner," he said.

The Director of the Operations for the Afghan Relocation Efforts, Karen Decker will replace McCary as the Chief of Mission for the US Embassy in Kabul.

"Under the leadership of my successor Karen Decker, our commitment to the Afghan people will not falter. Karen has long been a friend of and she will work tirelessly and effectively to protect U.S. interests and support the Afghan people." McCary said.

