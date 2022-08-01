Israel begins vaccinating children under 5 years against Covid-19

A nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for children aged between six months to five years was launched in .

The vaccination will provide children "with an important protection layer against serious illness and post-Covid symptoms," said a statement issued by the Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday evening.

The vaccine is especially recommended for children at risk of severe Covid-19 illness due to underlying health conditions that impair the immune system, the Ministry added.

The vaccine jabs will either be three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, said the Ministry.

Vaccination for children under the age of five was approved by the Ministry's Director General Nachman Ash earlier this July, following a recommendation by a panel of experts.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)