Putin won't attend Gorbachev funeral on Saturday, pays tribute: Kremlin

The said Thursday that Russian President will not attend the weekend funeral of former Soviet President but has paid tribute to him.

spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev's body is kept before Saturday's funeral.

Peskov told reporters that Putin's schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's farewell ceremony, but paid tribute to late Soviet leader.

Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have elements of state funeral, such as honorary guards and other formalities.

