PwC plans $12-billion investment for 100,000 new jobs, says report

-
ALSO READ
Delivering quality work will build trust equation: PwC's Sanjeev Krishan
Beyond 'Indo-Pacific Nato'
The Quad might have finally found a mission amid Covid-19 pandemic
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
KKR raises $3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund
-
PwC will increase its global headcount by more than a third over the next five years as part of a $12 billion investment in recruitment, training, technology and deals designed to capture a booming market for environmental, social and governance advice, the Financial Times reported.
According to the newspaper, the plan, announced on Tuesday, marks a significant acceleration from the audit and consulting group’s $7.4 billion investment since 2016, over which time its annual revenues grew by 20 per cent to $43 billion. The expansion will add 100,000 people to a workforce that has grown by more than a quarter, to 284,000 people, in the past five years.
It includes a $3 billion plan to double its Asia-Pacific business, which brought in $6.4bn in revenue in the year to June 2020, and the launch of “trust leadership institutes” in the US and Asia to train clients in business ethics and the rudiments of ESG, the FT report said.
Investors are increasingly scrutinising the social impact of the businesses they back and its effect on their financial returns, and PwC’s investment plan is the strongest signal yet that the Big Four accounting firms expect ESG advice to become a core part of all of their business lines, just as digital capabilities have become the norm over the past decade.
The investments are aimed at better advising companies that face increasing scrutiny from investors on issues such as data privacy, diversity and sustainability, said Tim Ryan, US chairman and senior partner at PwC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU