Qatar is making $3-bn new investments in Pakistan: State news agency

is making $3 billion worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments, state news agency QNA said on Monday.

Following this investment, the economic partnership between and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the agency reported, quoting Qatar's foreign minister al-Thani.

The announcement came after a visit by Qatar's Emir to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is seeking to stabilise a wobbly with loans from and donors.