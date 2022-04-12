Quad has emerged as powerful force of global good: Jaishankar

-
Ahead of the Quad in-person leadership summit in Japan next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has emerged as a powerful force of global good.
Jaishankar told reporters that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.
"We appreciate the attention and energy devoted by the United States to the Quad. Its elevation and intensification in the last year benefits the entire Indo-Pacific," he said.
"Indeed, the Quad has emerged as a powerful force of global good," Jaishankar said.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden indicated that the next Quad summit would be held in Japan on May 24.
The White House Press Secretary, however, refrained from disclosing a precise date.
"The President is looking forward to going to Asia at some point, but I don't have any more details at this point in time. Clearly, he's excited since he talked about it today," Psaki said in response to a question during her daily news conference.
