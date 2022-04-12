US, India working together to bring food to world market amid Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
After the conclusion of the India-US 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and India are cooperating to deliver more food to the world market and make more fertilizer amid the shortage due to the Ukraine conflict.
"Our countries are working together to try to bring more food to world markets as well as to the World Food Program," Blinken said on Monday.
"The United States is also focused on securing more funding for the World Food Program and the UN Food and Agricultural Organization. And producing more fertilizer so that we can help others sustain crop fields in the future," he added.
Amid the Ukraine crisis, the UN's World Food Program has warned that this war will lead to spiraling food prices and exacerbating hunger across the world due to disrupted supply chains and derailed crops production.
According to several reports, regions such as Africa and the Middle East may suffer the most as they are dependent on inexpensive grain exports.
During a joint press conference with the Indian foreign minister and defence minister, Blinken noted the significant humanitarian aid that India is providing to the people of Ukraine. He also noted that India has made a strong statement on the killings of civilians in Ukraine.
"India has to make its own choice about how it approaches this challenge. We, as a general proposition, consulting with all our allies and allies partners on the consequences of (Russian President) Putin's war," the US Secretary of State said.
"In our judgement, it is important that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end this war. And democracies must stand together and speak with one voice to defend the values that we share," he added.
Blinken recognised that India's relationship with Russia has developed over decades, at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. "Times have changed. Today, we are able and willing to be partner of choice with India across every realm."
On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine that the West has termed an unprovoked invasion. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU