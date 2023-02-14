Quake death toll tops 37,000 in Turkey, Syria; survivors still being found

JUST IN
Topics
Turkey | Syria | Earthquake

IANS  |  Ankara/Damascus 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 mounted to over 37,000, the media reported.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude quake toppled thousands of buildings and killed more than 37,000, Turkish and Syrian officials were quoted as saying by ABC news.

Relief Aids continue to pour in the affected countries from various quarters.

According to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 99 countries have offered assistance so far and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Nearly 238,500 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field and over 158,000 have been evacuated, it added.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two border crossings so that aid can reach to the affected areas in the region.

Expressing gratefulness to the countries extending help, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message, said rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the rubble since the strong quakes jolted Turkey, Anadolu reported.

Over 81,000 people injured in the quake in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals, Erdogan said.

--IANS

svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 19:27 IST

