JUST IN
Turkey cracks down on builders; cost of earthquake pegged at 10% of GDP
US holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions over balloon spy
Germany to ease visa conditions for few earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
'Russian casualties highest since first week of Ukraine war': Data
Wikipedia ban shows attempts by Pak authorities to restrict internet access
Bangladesh will move forward to become developed country: Sheikh Hasina
Russian forces continue to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east
Turkey issues warrant against 130 building contractors 6 days after quakes
South Africa witnesses 200% surge in Indian travellers amid strong recovery
Devastating earthquakes in Turkey is only the latest tragedy for refugees
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China plans to triple nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035 amid tensions with US
icon-arrow-left
Israel's president urges Netanyahu to delay legal overhaul, seek compromise
Business Standard

Quake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Turkey as nation continues with rescue ops

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Sunday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)

Topics
Turkey | Earthquake

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Sunday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of last Monday.

"A magnitude 4.7, 24 km SSE of Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Time 00:03 hrs; Location: 37.390°N 37.048°E; Depth: 15.7," USGS reported.

More than 33,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on last Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Hatay airport, located in one of the hardest-hit provinces, has resumed operations, the Turkish Transport Ministry has said, reported Al Jazeera.

"We quickly repaired the damage on the Hatay Airport runway. Our airport started to operate today," Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said in its official Twitter page, sharing before and after images of the airport's runway.

In Antakya, residents and aid workers who came from other cities have cited worsening security conditions, with widespread accounts of businesses and collapsed homes being looted, reported Al Jazeera.

Some residents who were left homeless by the earthquake and are now sleeping in their cars or tents have said their valuable belongings including gold have been stolen.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the government would deal firmly with looters, noting that a state of emergency had been declared. Under a presidential decree, the detention period for looters has been lengthened to four days from one.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday that 57 people had been arrested for looting, reported Al Jazeera.

In the latest development, Doha will send Turkey and Syria 10,000 cabins and caravans used during the FIFA World Cup, Qatari officials have said, reported Al Jazeera.

The mobile homes were used for a few weeks when Qatar hosted the football World Cup last year. Officials indicated after the tournament that they would be donated.

The first shipment is set to leave Doha port for Turkey on Monday, with further deliveries expected in the coming days, the officials said.

Days after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, teams are rushing to save victims that could still be alive under rubble, with a UN liaison officer in Turkey warning that they are "approaching the end of the search and rescue window."

A 10-year-old girl was rescued after 147 hours under the rubble, the latest in a series of harrowing stories of success as workers in Turkey continue to search for survivors.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a baby was rescued from the debris in the Hatay province 150 hours after the quakes hit the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 06:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.