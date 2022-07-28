Ready to confront any Turkish attack: Syrian Army on to recent shelling

-
ALSO READ
Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria
Turkey demands 'written agreement' to allow Finnish, Swedish NATO bids
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia's war against Ukraine
Drone manufacturers on hiring spree amid fresh funding, policy initiatives
At least 3 killed as Russia rains cruise missiles on Ukraine's Dnipro
-
The Syrian army is ready to confront any possible attack by Turkish forces on its soil, the Syrian military said, in response to recent shelling by Turkish forces on military sites in northern Syria.
The "provocative" attacks by the Turkish forces on military sites and government-controlled areas in northern Syria have been increasing, the military said on Wednesday in a statement, citing the attacks in the countryside of the northeastern province of Hasakah and the northern provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.
Turkiye has intended to carry out new military operations on the Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria to expand the buffer zone in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.
A recent trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Turkiye, hosted in Iran, tried to defuse the tension but failed.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU