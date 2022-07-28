New wildfires along Ardeche river in France burn 900 hectares of land

-
-
Wildfires in southeast France's department of Ardeche that broke out Wednesday morning have burnt 900 hectares of land and forced evacuation in different cities, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported.
According to Le Figaro, a total of 550 firefighters and 100 intervention engines, as well as fire brigade aerial units, were mobilized to bring under control the wildfires.
The main fire is pursuing its progression along the Ardeche river and is going towards the city of Vogue where the firefighters of Ardeche are located, according to local authorities.
There were no "habitations threatened" and the industrial zone of Lavilledieu had been "secured," the authorities said.
Several roads were closed and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fires.
