World Bank assures support to Sri Lanka's development reform programme
Renjen, Subramaniam to be members of US President's Export Council

Two Indian Americans Punit Renjen, Rajesh Subramaniam will be members of US President Joe Biden's Export Council

Two Indian Americans Punit Renjen, Rajesh Subramaniam will be members of US President Joe Biden's Export Council.

The president on Tuesday announced a list of members he intends to appoint to the Export Council, according to a White House press release.

The President's Export Council is an American government organization that serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

Indian American Punit Renjen whose name has been included in the list of members the president intends to appoint to the Export Council, serves as Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus. Renjen during his tenure as CEO developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte becoming the leading professional services organization in the world and being recognised as the strongest and most valuable commercial services brand.

Under Renjen's leadership Deloitte launched WorldClass, a global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for a world of opportunity, based on the belief that when society thrives, business thrives, according to the White House release.

Renjen for his leadership, business acumen and commitment to societal impact, has been recognized by numerous organizations. In 2022, Renjen was recognized by the Economic Times as "Global Indian of the Year" and the Carnegie Corporation of America as one of 34 "Great Immigrants. Great Americans." In 2021, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum recognized Renjen with its Global Achievement Award. In 2020, Renjen was awarded the Oregon History Makers Medal.

Another Indian-American on Biden's list, Raj Subramaniam is President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation, one of the world's largest transportation companies. Subramaniam, as President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies.

He has previously held various leadership roles in operations and marketing across the FedEx portfolio of operating companies.

Subramaniam serves on the board of directors of FedEx Corporation, the Procter & Gamble Company, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's China Center Advisory Board, FIRST, U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the U.S.-China Business Council, and is a member of the U.S.-India CEO Forum, according to the White House.

In 2023, he received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian award presented by the President of India to the Indian diaspora in recognition of outstanding achievements in India and abroad.

Some other key appointments to the council include Mark D. Ein- Chair, Rosalind Brewer- Vice Chair, Cristiano R. Amon-Member, Raymond E. Curry, Jr.-Member, Lisa Disbrow-Member, Beth Ford-Member and Jane Fraser-Member.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 08:24 IST

