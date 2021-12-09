Russia accuses Ukraine of mobilising heavy artillery towards front line

-
Russia accused Ukraine on Thursday of moving heavy artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists and failing to engage in a peace process, in a new escalation of hostile rhetoric towards Kyiv.
Russia added that escalating tensions over Ukraine could lead to a repeat of the Cuban missile crisis, when the world stood on the brink of nuclear war.
The remarks by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gave no sign that Moscow is willing to tone down its bitter criticism of Ukraine despite a two-hour call this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.
